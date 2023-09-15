HOUSTON — Undefeated Fort Cherry scored five touchdowns in the first quarter and cruised to a 51-0 victory over winless Chartiers-Houston in the Class A Black Hills Conference opener Friday night.
The Rangers (1-0, 4-0) led 21-0 after running only three offensive plays. Shane Cornali opened the scoring by taking a short pass from Matt Sieg 41 yards for a TD only 25 seconds into the game. Cornali finished with four receptions for 101 yards.
Sieg then returned a punt 81 yards to make it 14-0. On the Rangers' next offensive snap, Sieg bolted 83 yards up the middle for his second touchdown. The Rangers led 21-0 after running only three offensive plays.
Ethan Faletto had a pair of TD runs in the first half, covering 10 and seven yards. Nathan Heirendt had a one-yard TD plunge and the Rangers added a safety on a bad snap from center on a punt as the first half ended 44-0.
The only touchdown of the second half was a 60-yard jaunt by Ethan Salvitti in the third quarter.
Fort Cherry finished with 284 rushing yards and 424 total yards.
Chartiers-Houston was held to 53 totals yards and minus-9 on the ground.
