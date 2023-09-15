Fort Cherry football helmet

HOUSTON — Undefeated Fort Cherry scored five touchdowns in the first quarter and cruised to a 51-0 victory over winless Chartiers-Houston in the Class A Black Hills Conference opener Friday night.

The Rangers (1-0, 4-0) led 21-0 after running only three offensive plays. Shane Cornali opened the scoring by taking a short pass from Matt Sieg 41 yards for a TD only 25 seconds into the game. Cornali finished with four receptions for 101 yards.

