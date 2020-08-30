By John Sacco
For the Observer-Reporter
It wasn’t that long ago that he was flinging the football all over the field for the Slippery Rock University Rockets.
Tanner Garry now has the job of making the calls for the Fort Cherry High School football team.
The 27-year-old Garry joins his grandfather, the late Jim Garry – winningest coach in Washington County history – and his father, Tim, as being the head football coach at the McDonald school.
The 2020 season will be the 53rd at Fort Cherry in 61 years of existence that a Garry will lead the Rangers’ football program.
The younger Garry succeeds Jim Shiel who served as Fort Cherry’s coach for eight seasons.
Fort Cherry went winless last season (0-10 overall and 0-7 in conference play). The Rangers did win 16 of 21 games in 2016 and 2017 to qualify for the WPIAL Class A playoffs.
The program was hurt moving up to Class 2A the past two seasons, winning only two of 20 games.
It is Tanner Garry’s charge to lead the Rangers back to championship contention starting this season.
The Rangers last won a conference championship when they shared it with Clairton and Monessen in 2013.
“We just want to develop a culture,” the new coach said. “Coming in, we just want to reset the culture that was Fort Cherry football.
“We want to be hardnosed and physical – be a team that lines up and hits the opponent. We just want to re-established that kind of mindset in our program. We want to be competitive again after a couple down years.”
The Rangers’ return to Class A should certainly help them in that quest.
Fort Cherry will compete in the Big Seven Conference with Burgettstown, Cornell, Northgate, Our Lady of Sacred Heart, Rochester, Shenango and Union.
The Rangers will open Sept. 11 at Burgettstown, which also is moving down to Class A, before hosting OLSH in its home opener Sept. 25.
“Rochester is a powerhouse and Burgettstown is coming off a couple great seasons,” Garry said. “They lost a good group of kids but I’m confident they’ll be in contention and no-doubt reload. OLSH is going to make a real push.”
Garry is counting on a number of players to push Fort Cherry back into the winning direction.
Junior Anthony D’Alessandro (6-3, 220) will play tight end and defensive end. Junior Dylan Rogers (6-2, 175) will stand out at wide receiver and defensive back. Fort Cherry expects production from freshman Nasier Sutton (6-0, 160) at wide receiver and defensive back, and senior Connor Kozares (6-0, 155) at wide receiver and defensive back. Senior Jake Tkach (6-0, 180) will play quarterback and linebacker.
Also figuring in at quarterback is junior Maddox Truschel (6-0, 190).
Fort Cherry has only a few seniors on its preseason roster and just one sophomore. The balance of the squad is juniors (10) and freshman (10).
“Jake was pretty much the guy at quarterback last year,” Garry said. “He got hurt and came back. We have a quarterback battle. Maddox was a freshman starter two years ago. He had some good production. He’s a little less polished. He tore his ACL as a sophomore. He’s bigger, faster and stronger and more mature. We have two options there. Jake can help us out in a bunch of places.”
Garry called D’Alessandro a “late bloomer” with “great hands” but lacking in experience.
Garry insisted his father, Tim, be part of the coaching staff to provide guidance and knowledge.
“I always wanted to coach with him,” the younger Garry said. “I need his help, expertise and experience.
“The job did pique my interest. A lot has changed since I was here before. Things didn’t seem quite the same. I have a lot of excitement.”