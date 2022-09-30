BURGETTSTOWN – Burgettstown got a few fortunate bounces in its win over Cornell Friday night but make no mistake, the better team won.
The Blue Devils gave up just one touchdown and controlled the game offensively to beat Cornell 26-6 at Hill Memorial Stadium.
Coach Greg Marshall’s team twice fumbled near Cornell’s goal line and scored touchdowns on both plays.
The player who fumbled in both instances, Brodie Kuzior, finished the night with 137 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Kuzior’s backfield mate, Caleb Russell, ran for 80 yards on 11 carries and a score and added 50 receiving yards on three catches.
For Marshall, Burgettstown (2-1, 3-2) did what it couldn’t do at other points during the season – cash in on chances.
“I think, earlier in the season, we had those opportunities and just didn’t take advantage of those,” Marshall said, “and its nice to see now that we’ve kind of finished some of those plays.”
It started on the opening kickoff.
Of course, every football game starts on the opening kickoff.
But in this game, the opening kickoff became the game’s first big play.
Burgettstown’s Zach Schrockman recovered a muffed squib kick, and instead of Cornell starting with the ball, Burgettstown’s offense started at the opponent’s 25-yard line.
“Just trying to do a couple of different things on the kickoff,” Marshall said. “Make people prepare for a lot of different looks, and that there was just nothing different then a lucky bounce. Sometimes things happen and, hey, better to be lucky than good sometimes.”
“We’ve done that before,” Kuzior said. “The energy’s crazy. Everyone’s adrenaline is rushing right to you. It makes everyone so happy. The environment, everyone getting pumped up and the screaming is just amazing to feel. Gives all the positivity in the world that you need.”
Burgettstown cashed in on the fortune with the first of two bizarre touchdowns.
Quarterback Sondre Lundee hit Kuzior for a pass deep in Cornell territory. On his way to the end zone, Kuzior fumbled, but Schrockman was there to recover and score.
Burgettstown then made it 12-0 on a similar play, this one being recovered by James Leuice.
Had the Blue Devils ever seen two fumbles recovered for touchdowns by the offense in the same game?
“No,” Marshall said with a laugh. “I haven’t been a part of it. I’m glad that I was a part of it tonight, and I’m glad I was on the end that I was on that I was tonight.”
“No. No I have not,” Russell said.
“Luckily, my boys were there, picked it up for a touchdown,” Kuzior said.
“Oh, of course,” Kuzior said jokingly.
Kuzior made it a three-score game with a more traditional touchdown later in the quarter.
Marshall called Kuzior a “tough football player.”
“He plays with a lot of passion,” Marshall said. “He’s a great leader for us. But, first and foremost, he can’t do it without the five guys blocking in front of him. Then you have Corbin Harrison being a fullback and leading the way.”
Kuzior expressed gratitude toward the line as well.
“They really stepped it up today,” he said. “They blocked their guys. Today, everyone trusted each other. The o-line did their assignment, everyone trusted everyone around them.”
Cornell’s offense showed life later in the second quarter, scoring on a two-yard run by Walter Clarit, but those would be its only points
An interception by Shorckman roughly four minutes into the fourth quarter sealed the game, and Russell added a touchdown late in the fourth quarter for good measure.
“I’m just really proud of our guys for what they were able to accomplish as a group,” Marshall said.
Luck helps, but Burgettstown beat Cornell because it deserved to.
“I hope they know that what happened tonight wasn’t a fluke,” he said.
