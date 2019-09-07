JEFFERSON — Jefferson-Morgan had six touchdowns by six different players and the Rockets rolled to a 42-0 victory over Mapletown at Parker Field on Friday night.
Jonathan Wolfe rushed for 142 yards on 11 carries and Liam Ankrom added 100 on 15 attempts for the Rockets (1-1, 1-2). Each ran for a score.
Cole Jones threw TD passes of five yards to Colt Fowler and 20 yards to Tyler Kniha. Jones was 7 of 14 for 119 yards.
Mapletown (0-1, 1-2) lost both running backs Zach Greene and Landan Stevenson to injuries in the first half. The duo had combined for more than 500 rushing yards in the Maples' first two games. Mapletown was held to 94 rushing yards.