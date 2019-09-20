GREENSBURG — Canon-McMillan head coach Mike Evans was reinstated Friday, showed up for the second half and watched the Big Macs win their first game this season with a 21-12 victory over Hempfield in a Class 6A Quad County Conference game.
Evans missed the previous two games because of a school-imposed suspension, and the C-M school board decided at its meeting Thursday night to to begin a formal disciplinary process for Evans. Less than 24 hours later, Evans was granted his reinstatement.
Jon Quinque sealed the victory with his third touchdown pass of the game, a 59-yard score to David Mowod in the fourth quarter to give Canon-McMillan (1-3, 1-4) a 21-6 lead.
Quinque threw his first two touchdowns to Blake Joseph, one in the first quarter for 19 yards and the other in the second quarter covering 51 yards. Quinque completed 12 of 19 passes for 191 yards. Joseph had eight receptions for 102 yards.
Nathan Roby, who opened the scoring with a 49-yard touchdown run, finished with 23 carries for 173 yards for Hempfield (1-3, 2-3).