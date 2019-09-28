CARMICHAELS — Tyler Padezan ran for two touchdowns and caught two scoring passes, powering East Allegheny to a 53-22 victory over host Carmichaels in a non-conference game.
Padezan caught a 79-yard TD pass from J.D. DiNapoli in the game's first minute and Kion Delts scored on a 31-yard pass from DiNapoli to give the Wildcats (4-2) a quick 12-0 lead.
After Padezan scored on a five-yard run in second quarter, Carmichaels quarterback Kevin Kelly ran 53 yards for a score. Trenton Carter's conversion pass to Michael Stewart cut EA's lead to 19-8.
The momentum didn't last for the Mikes as Padezan caught another TD pass and East Allegheny pushed its lead to 33-8 at halftime and 47-8 after three quarters.
Hunter Voithofer and Payton Schooley had TD runs for Carmichaels (1-4) in the fourth quarter.