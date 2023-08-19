For many years, the Avella football team has struggled battling the numbers game.
Almost always, the numbers are stacked against Avella.
That does not stop the program from trying and driving to be successful.
No one exemplifies that determination more than longtime coach Ryan Cecchini.
Be sure, however, the struggle is real.
“We lean on experienced kids,” Cecchini said. “We don’t hit a lot. We do short tackling period on Tuesdays. It’s been that way for a while now. The idea is to get everyone to Friday injury free.
“We do what we can practice-wise. It is tough to put together practices that are too involved or physical.”
In 2022, the Eagles went 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the Class A Black Hills Conference. Avella’s lone win last season was a 22-14 decision over Carlynton.
The Eagles have lost 12 consecutive road games, which includes two forfeits. Avella did forfeit a game to OLSH last season.
Avella will again battle, Cecchini assures.
Cecchini is in his 13th season as Avella’s head coach. He has been a rock for the Eagles’ program and its players.
“He’s the epitome of stability,” said former Avella assistant coach Zack Zebrasky. “Ryan’s always there. He never misses. He’s there in the offseason. He’s always there to make sure if kids want to play football there will be an opportunity for them.
“I think the most kids we had when I coached with him (was from 2012 through 2020) was 20 players. Ryan had to be creative with practice plans, creative how to space out hitting and tackling drills and with drills to keep kids healthy.
“He gets the most out of kids and he always strives to make sure Avella has enough to field a team.”
Cecchini said the Eagles’ first goal in 2023 “is to be more competitive.”
He strives to put Avella in that position despite the long odds.
“I think it shows his love and passion for the Avella community,” Zebrasky added. “After we made the playoffs a few years ago, he could have gone to a couple different places. He could have just hung it up. But he’s persevered, put his head down and keeps working. Ryan does the best he can every day.”
Cecchini feels contending for the playoffs is achievable.
“It went a lot better this offseason,” Cecchini said. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores. It’s coming along.”
“The next goal is to make the playoffs.”
That will be a tall order for the Eagles as they will again compete in the Black Hills Conference, which includes Bishop Canevin, Burgettstown, Cornell, Fort Cherry, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Carlynton and Chartiers-Houston.
“The Catholic schools – Bishop Canevin and OLSH – will be at the top,” Cecchini said. “Cornell’s tough and Fort Cherry’s quarterback (Matt Sieg) is amazing. He can change a game. He can do anything.”
The Eagles open by hosting Mapletown and Bentworth. They’ll then play at Mapletown – for a second time – in non-conference play.
Avella will then play at Cornell, Bishop Canevin at home, at Carlynton, then host Fort Cherry and OLSH, at Burgettstown and finish with Chartiers-Houston at home.
Top returners include senior Cole Jaworowski, a quarterback-linebacker; senior wide receiver Isaiah Bradick and junior running back-linebacker Broden Hamm.
Last season, Jaworowski passed for 600-plus yards and also led the Eagles in rushing.
“We expect him to take a few steps forward,” Cecchini said. “He can be a really good quarterback for us.”
The coach added that Bradik, “new to football in 2022” made second team All-Black Hills Conference after catching 41 passes.
“After those guys, we need to find guys to step up,” Cecchini said. “We need to get our ground game moving.
“I think we’ll be better running the ball. We’ve changed the system.”
Two freshmen to watch, according to Cecchini, are running backs-defensive backs Chas Rush and Caleb Ruschel.
“We have some pretty good-looking athletes,” Cecchini said.
The veteran coach is assisted by J.T. Mylan, Clint Varner, Matt Rado, Brandon Miller and C.J. Norman.
