The best football coaches, be it at the NFL, college or high school level, never coach to the score. It’s a lesson that Nick Saban and Bill Belicheck have taught their players for years.

It’s also a lesson that Washington’s Mike Bosnic was imparting on his young Prexies Friday evening as he addressed the squad following a 26-0 win over Clairton at Wash High Stadium. Though Washington won the game by four scores, Bosnic made it known that these Prexies have a way to go before they consider themselves contenders in Class 2A.

