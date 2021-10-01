mapletown helmet

MAPLETOWN — Brody Evans caught a touchdown pass and threw for a two-point conversion, and Mapletown's defense shut out Monessen over the final three quarters for a 15-8 victory in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday night.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Mapletown (1-2, 3-3).

Evans opened the scoring when he caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Max Vanata with 3:58 left in the first quarter, giving Mapletown a 7-0 lead.

Monessen (2-1, 3-3) grabbed an 8-7 lead by scoring 65 seconds later on an 80-yard run by Daevon Burke and a two-point conversion run by Anthony Crews. Burke was the game's leading rusher with 116 yards on 10 attempts.

Mapletown regained the lead at 15-8 in the second quarter when Landan Stevenson scored on a 26-yard jaunt. Evans then threw a two-point conversion pass to Clay Menear.

Stevenson finished with 112 yards on 29 carries.

Monessen had a slight edge in total yardage, 177-163. Mapletown had 10 first downs to Monessen's six. The Greyhounds were hurt by nine penalties.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In