MAPLETOWN — Brody Evans caught a touchdown pass and threw for a two-point conversion, and Mapletown's defense shut out Monessen over the final three quarters for a 15-8 victory in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday night.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Mapletown (1-2, 3-3).
Evans opened the scoring when he caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Max Vanata with 3:58 left in the first quarter, giving Mapletown a 7-0 lead.
Monessen (2-1, 3-3) grabbed an 8-7 lead by scoring 65 seconds later on an 80-yard run by Daevon Burke and a two-point conversion run by Anthony Crews. Burke was the game's leading rusher with 116 yards on 10 attempts.
Mapletown regained the lead at 15-8 in the second quarter when Landan Stevenson scored on a 26-yard jaunt. Evans then threw a two-point conversion pass to Clay Menear.
Stevenson finished with 112 yards on 29 carries.
Monessen had a slight edge in total yardage, 177-163. Mapletown had 10 first downs to Monessen's six. The Greyhounds were hurt by nine penalties.