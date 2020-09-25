HOUSTON – It wasn’t pretty for the Washington High School football team Friday night. The Little Prexies fumbled about 16 total times and had five turnover.
However, their stout defense managed to keep Chartiers-Houston to fewer than 30 total yards and 14 points as Michael Allen and the rest of the Washington rushing attack managed more than 350 yards and five touchdowns to defeat the Bucs 45-14 in a Class 2A Century Conference game.
“Fortunately, we dominated defensively, and they made some plays. We just have a lot to clean up,” said Washington head coach Mike Bosnic. “I’m not happy with all the mistakes tonight. We have to get things fixed. Fortunately, we did play really well defensively. I thought our defense helped set the tone for us.”
The teams went back and forth trading scores to open up the game. Washington (2-1, 2-1) scored first on its opening drive with Allen finding the end zone from two yards out.
Chartiers-Houston (1-1, 1-2) followed that up with Terry Fetsko finding Colton Craig for a 37-yard bomb on fourth down to tie the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter.
Allen scored his second of the night from seven yards early in the second quarter to give Washington a 14-7 lead, but Chartiers-Houston’s Jimmy Sadler Jr. took the ensuing kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown to tie things up at 14-all with 9:38 to go in the half.
From there, it was all Washington. Davoun Fuse gave the Prexies the lead back just 68 seconds later with a four-yard touchdown run. Later in the quarter, Washington’s Andre Porter sacked Fetsko in the end zone for a safety to put Washington up 23-14.
A few drives later, Fuse went 79 yards untouched on a punt return to bring the score to 31-14, a lead the Prexies would take into halftime.
Chartiers-Houston had only 26 total offensive yards over the first two quarters.
“They competed, and I was happy all the way through with our guys – they played hard. They played well,” said Chartiers-Houston head coach Terry Fetsko. “That’s a great football team. They’re very physical up front and big, and that was the difference in the game – their offensive and defensive lines.”
The second half was much quieter in terms of scoring, but Washington got rushing touchdowns from Boston College-commit Porter and Allen in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to bring the game to the 45-14 final.
Chartiers-Houston had solid field position on a few different occasions because of turnovers, but it was unable to capitalize as the Washington defensive line continuously held opposing ball carriers to negative yardage.
Allen finished with 12 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Fuse had a strong night on all facets of the game, rushing for a touchdown, returning a punt for a touchdown, and snagging an interception.
Despite the lopsided win, Bosnic emphasized that the miscues throughout the night, particularly on offense, are not sustainable and need to be addressed.
“We have to get our quarterback-center exchange cleaned up. We have a lot of work to do,” said Bosnic. “We have to be more focused, especially offensively. Tonight we just made way too many mistakes and we were very sloppy, so I’m disappointed in that. We’re going to work even harder.”