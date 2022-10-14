BALDWIN — Nate Deanes scored three touchdowns to help South Fayette take a 45-0 victory from Baldwin in a Class 5A game in the Allegheny Six Conference Friday.
The win moved South Fayette's conference record to 2-1 and overall mark to 5-3. Baldwin fell to 0-4 in the conference and 1-7 overall.
Deanes scored on a 25-yard run and caught passes from 51 yards and 24 yards from quarterback Nico Lamonde. Wesmyn Wright snagged a 14-yard touchdown pass from Lamonde. Tyler Nicholson added a 22-yard field goal to make it 31-0 at halftime.
Deanes rushed six times for 29 yards and caught 3 passes for 84 yards. Lamonde completed 10 of 16 passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns.
