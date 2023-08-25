ELLSWORTH — Vitali Daniels threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score in Bentworth's 42-6 victory over Brownsville on Friday night.
Bentworth was in control from the start as the Bearcats raced out to a 42-0 lead at halftime.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ELLSWORTH — Vitali Daniels threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score in Bentworth's 42-6 victory over Brownsville on Friday night.
Bentworth was in control from the start as the Bearcats raced out to a 42-0 lead at halftime.
Daniels, who passed for 270 yards, also rushed for 55. He threw touchdown passes of 55 and 70 yards to Ben Hays in the first quarter. Daniels also threw a one-yard scoring toss to Anthony Washington.
Bentworth's Owen Ivcic scored on a 19-yard run in the first quarter to give the Bearcats a 28-0 lead.
The Daniels to Hays combination hooked up again in the second quarter for a 45-yard touchdown pass. Daniels added a three-yard TD run that made it 42-0.
Hays finished with 184 receiving yards.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.