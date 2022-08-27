Bentworth football helmet

REPUBLIC — Quarterback Vitali Daniels ran for three touchdowns, passed for two more scores and was credited with a tackle for a safety as Bentworth rolled to a 50-12 win over host Brownsville in a nonconference game Friday night.

The game started more than an hour late because of a lightning delay.

