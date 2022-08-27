REPUBLIC — Quarterback Vitali Daniels ran for three touchdowns, passed for two more scores and was credited with a tackle for a safety as Bentworth rolled to a 50-12 win over host Brownsville in a nonconference game Friday night.
The game started more than an hour late because of a lightning delay.
When play did begin, Brownsville struck first as Harlan Davis threw a 45-yard TD pass to Jonathan Vasvinder for a 6-0 lead midway through the opening quarter.
The rest of the game was all Bentworth.
Daniels threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Hays to give Bentworth a 7-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Bearcats erupted for 22 second-quarter points to take control of the game.
Daniels threw a scoring pass of six yards to Lucas Burt, Hays ran 13 yards for a TD and Daniels scampered in from seven yards with 40 seconds left in the first half to make it 29-6.
After a one-yard run by Davis to open the third quarter, Daniels scored on a one-yard plunge and then tackled the Falcons' Hunter Pelac in the end zone for a safety that stretched Bentworth's lead to 38-12 early in the fourth quarter.
Daniels added a 24-yard TD run and Ben Luketich capped the scoring on a four-yard jaunt.
Daniels rushed for 135 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns. He completed four of five passes for 80 yards and two more scores.
Hays was the Bearcats' second-leading rusher with 74 yards on seven attempts.
