MONESSEN — Vitali Daniels scored three touchdowns in Bentworth's 28-0 victory at Monessen on Friday night in Tri-County South Conference play.
Daniels, who gained 83 yards on 17 carries, scored on runs of 3, 9 and 7. Teammate Ben Hays scored from one-yard out with five seconds left in the first half. Hays rushed for 81 yards on 15 attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.