CHARLEROI — Alston Csutoros ran for three touchdowns, including two during Beth-Center's 22-point second quarter, and the Bulldogs never trailed in a 39-22 victory over Charleroi in a Class 2A Century Conference game Friday night at Myron Pottios Stadium.
Csutoros was one of two 100-yard rushers for Beth-Center (1-2, 1-5). He finished with a game-high 162 yards on 18 carries, including TD dashes of two and five yards that opened the scoring. Ethan Varesko ran for 128 yards on 16 carries. The Bulldogs finished with 327 rushing yards and 477 yards total offense.
After Csutoros' two TD runs gave Beth-Center a 14-0 lead, Charleroi's Terrance Woods scored on a 28-yard jaunt that cut the Bulldogs' advantage in half. Woods ran for 141 yards on 13 carries. However, Tyler Berish hauled in a 28-yard scoring pass from Dominic Revi and Berish's conversion run gave B-C a 22-7 halftime lead.
Revi completed eight of 13 passes for 133 yards.
Csutoros added a third TD on a 43-yard run in the fourth quarter. Trevor Petit had a six-yard touchdown run and Berish booted a 22-yard field goal.
Charleroi's Brennan caught scoring passes of 21 and seven yards from Brendan Harps in the second half. Harps completed 11 of 28 passes for 134 yards and two interceptions. Both interceptions were by B-C freshman Jonah Sussan.
Charleroi is 1-3 in the conference and 1-5 overall.