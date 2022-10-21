CORAOPOLIS — Raequan Troutman ran for four first-half touchdowns, powering Cornell to a 52-7 win over Chartiers-Houston in the Class A Black Hills Conference game Friday night.
Cornell (3-3, 4-4) forged a 40-7 halftime lead as Troutman scored on runs of 48, one, 23 and 60 yards. He rushed for 151 yards on 11 carries in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.