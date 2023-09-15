CORAOPOLIS — Christopher Jackson threw four touchdown passes in Cornell’s 41-0 victory over Avella in Black Hills Conference play Friday night.
Mkey Keyes scored on touchdown receptions of 4 and 20 yards from Jackson. He also pulled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Julian Cordice.
