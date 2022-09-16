AVELLA — Raequan Troutman scored five touchdowns and Cornell won a Class A Black Hills Conference opener over Avella, 48-0, Friday night.
Troutman scored on runs of 51, three, 60, four and 45 yards.
Khylil Johnson added scoring jaunts of 17 yards in the second quarter and 35 yards in the fourth as Cornell improved to 2-1 overall.
Avella's record dropped to 0-4.
Cole Jaworoski had 54 rushing yards for the Eagles.
