McDONALD — Shane Cornali caught one scoring pass and returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown as Fort Cherry defeated Avella 42-8 in a Class A Black Hills Conference game Friday night.
Quarterback Matt Sieg had a had in three touchdowns for the Rangers (2-2, 4-3), including a 60-yard pass to Cornali that opened the scoring. Sieg also ran for touchdowns of three and 63 yards. He had five carries for 113 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.