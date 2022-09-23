CONNELLSVILLE — Anthony Piasecki threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jayden McBride on a third-and-11 with 8:06 remaining to give Connellsville the lead and the Falcons went on to a 20-6 win over Ringgold in a Class 4A Big Seven Conference game Friday night.
After taking the a 12-6 lead, the Connellsville defense held on Ringgold's next possession and blocked a Rams punt to give the Falcons the ball at the 19-yard line.
