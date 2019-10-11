NATRONA HEIGHTS — South Fayette was held scoreless in the second half but managed to pull out a 21-18 victory over Highlands in a Class 4A Northwest Eight Conference game Friday.
Andrew Franklin scored on a 4-yard run 3:55 before halftime to give the Lions (5-0, 6-1) a 21-6 halftime lead. But Highlands (2-4, 2-5) scored a touchdown in the third and fourth, the latter on a 75-yard interception return with 7:49 to play by Brock White. Highlands missed all three point-after attempt.
Charley Rossi and Joey Audia caught first quarter TD passes from Naman Alemada, who was 19 of 33 for 255 yards. Audia had eight catches for 134 yards.
Chandler Timmons threw two TDs to John Crise for Highlands.