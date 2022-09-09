McMURRAY – Peters Township junior quarterback Chris Cibrone has been slowly putting the WPIAL on notice.
McMURRAY – Peters Township junior quarterback Chris Cibrone has been slowly putting the WPIAL on notice.
Before entering Friday’s game against Trinity, Cibrone had thrown for 562 yards and seven touchdowns in only two games.
Peters Township’s 38-14 victory over the Hillers wasn’t easy, but Cibrone and the Indians proved it was anything put a lucky start.
It was certainly a clash of styles. Peters Township implementing a fast-paced air raid offense behind Cibrone and Trinity working a ground and pound rushing attack with a stable of strong rushers.
Peters Township entered with a perfect record and coming off a 30-27 win over Class 6A powerhouse Seneca Valley last week.
Trinity entered the game with a 1-1 record. After losing to Central Valley, the Hillers were able to rebound and beat Chartiers Valley at home a week ago.
Trinity started the game with the ball and ending its initial drive with an interception thrown by freshman quarterback Jonah Williamson. PT senior defensive back Richie Woods was able to come away with the interception.
Peters Township responded with a strong drive but ended up settling a 37-yard field goal by senior kicker Joe Bedillion.
Behind it’s four-headed rushing attack of Williamson, running backs sophomore Nico Mauro, senior Joey Hello and junior Matthew Durig, Trinity was able to drive for a touchdown. Williamson capped of the drive when he called his own number and dove in from one yard.
Peters Township responded with a strong drive of its own but fumbled on fourth down inside the Hillers’ 20-yard line. An errant snap caught Cibrone off guard and Trinity was able to take over.
Each team’s next two drives ended without points. Trinity junior defensive back Dante DeRubbio become the first player to intercept a pass from Cibrone in the 2022 season.
While the interception jolted life into the Hillers’ sideline, Trinity punted the ball back to the Indians. Cibrone and the Indians seized the moment and drove from midfield into the end zone. Cibrone found fellow junior Carter Shanafelt on an in-breaking route.
Trinity looked like it was assembling a solid drive until Hello fumbled in Trinity’s own end. The door opened for Peters Township to expand their lead to two scores, and the Indians did just that. Cibrone found junior Thomas Aspinall on a 35-yard touchdown pass for a 17-7 halftime lead.
The Indians came out flying the second half and drove 71 yards into the end zone. The drive was capped by Woods on an eight-yard rush. The Hillers’ ensuing drive looked promising but ended with a punt.
Peters Township took over inside its own 20-yard line and was able to move inside the Hillers’ 10-yard line. The drive look promising until Cibrone’s pass was tipped at the line, intercepted and returned 96 yards for a Hillers touchdown by Hello.
Following an Indians punt, Trinity drove across midfield but turned the ball over following a sack by Peters Township sophomore defensive linemen Muscatello Franco.
Peters Township sealed the win with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. First was a 31-yard rush by Woods, then a 22-yard touchdown reception from senior wide receiver Brendan McCollough.
Cibrone ended his night with 336 passing yards and three touchdowns. He completed 19 of his 33 pass attempts. His favorite target was McCollough, who hauled in five passes for 115 yards and a score.
“He’s still learning,” Peters Township head coach TJ Plack said about his junior quarterback’s performance. “He has a great group of weapons on the outside and he has great relationships with those guys. I think you’ll see more of that.”
The Hillers were able to muster up 139 yards on the ground.
“Our defensive coaches will be upset.” Plack said. “We don’t give up yards like that. They did a good job scheming us and maybe were able to play some bully ball.”
Peters Township (3-0) opens conference play next week at home against South Fayette. Trinity (1-2) will look to bounce back next week at home against Connellsville.
