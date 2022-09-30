McMURRAY — Chris Cibrone passed for 329 yards and four touchdowns as Peters Township bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 50-13 victory over Baldwin in the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference on Friday night.
Cibrone threw scoring passes of 17, 68, 53 and 15 yards as PT improved to 2-1 in the conference and 5-1 overall.
Andrew Sharp had a 78-yard TD run for Baldwin (0-3, 1-5) and helped the Highlanders trim a 15-0 deficit to 15-13 in the second quarter but Baldwin woudl not score again.
Ethan Wertman caught two scoring passes for PT, and Brendan McCullough and Carter Shanafelt also caught touchdowns. Indians running back Richie Woods ran for two scores.
