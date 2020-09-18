HEIDELBERG — Jacob Stansberry booted a 22-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining to give Chartiers Valley a stunning 9-7 victory over South Fayette in a non-conference game Friday night.
Chartiers Valley (2-0) trailed 7-0 midway through the third quarter when Socrates Boulis connected with Anthony Collura for a 27-yard touchdown pass. However, the extra-point kick was missed and South Fayette led 7-6.
The Lions (1-1) had taken a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on a nine-yard TD pass from Naman Alemada to Joey Audia. Alemada completed 13 of 25 passes for 148 yards.
The Lions were protecting a 7-6 lead when they turned the ball over on downs inside the CV 25-yard line late in the fourth quarter, which set up the game-winning drive by the Colts.