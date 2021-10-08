PERRYOPOLIS — Chartiers-Houston set up a showdown in the Class 2A Century Conference next week with McGuffey by defeating host Frazier 34-7 Friday night.
The Bucs (3-1, 5-1) had five rushing touchdowns inbcluding two by Justin Irson, who led C-H's ground game with 62 yards on nine carries.
Lane Camden, Nathan Cavallo and Terry fetsko each had a TD run for Chartiers-Houston.
The Bucs led 14-0 after one quarter and 21-7 at halftime. The Bucs secured the win with a 13-0 scoring edge in the third quarter.
Fetsko completed eight of 10 passes for 94 yards. Justin Beekly caught two passes for 78 yards.
Frazier (0-3, 0-7) was held to 92 total yards.