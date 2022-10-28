HOUSTON — Terry Fetsko passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score as Chartiers-Houston ended its season with a 35-6 win over Avella in the Class A Black Hills Conference on Friday night.
Chartiers-Houston (2-5, 5-5) led 14-0 at halftime and 21-0 after three quarters.
Jessie Orbin, who rushed for 21 yards on 14 carries, opened the scoring with a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter.
Fetsko threw a 51-yard scoring pass to Emanuele Ntumngia in the second quarter, and Derrian Sauls made it 21-0 with a four-yard jaunt in the third quarter.
Fetsko had a 13-yard scoring run and a 5-yard TD pass to Jake Mele in the fourth quarter.Between the two scores, Avella (1-6, 1-9) had its lone touchdown, a 27-yard pass from Cole Jaworowski to Nate Rankin.
Fetsko completed 16 of 22 passes for 146 yards. Mele had 10 receptions.
