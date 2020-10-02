CHARLEROI — Jimmy Sadler rushed for 220 yards on only nine carries and scored four touchdowns, and Chartiers-Houston returned two interceptions for scores, as the Bucs defeated Charleroi 48-13 in a Class 2A Century Conference game Friday.
Sadler scored on runs of 70, 7 and 80 yards, and also scopped up a fumble by a teammate and ran the final 40 yards for another touchdown.
Nathan Cavallo had a 45-yard interception for a score in the second quarter that gave C-H (2-1, 2-2) a 14-0 lead. Cavvallo capped the scoring with a 16-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Bucs' Carson Craig added a 65-yard interception return for a score in the second half.
Charleroi (1-3, 1-3) had a 1-yard scoring run by Niko Pellegrini and a 16-yard jaunt by Levi Hutchin that pulled the Cougars to within 21-13 in the third quarter.