ROGERSVILLE — Chartiers-Houston shut out West Greene in the second half on the way to 31-21 victory in a non-conference game Friday night at Kennedy Field.
Zeke Watkins scored on runs of 5 and 10 yards in the second half and Anthony Romano hit a 35-yard field goal.
West Greene took a 14-0 lead on Colin Brady's touchdown runs of 75 and 5 runs. He would add a 76-yard run in the second quarter and finish with 187 yards on 14 carries.
Terry Fetsko hit Jake Mele with a 21-yard scoring pass to put C-H (2-0) on the board and Kegan Kosek returned a fumble 20 yards for another score.
