MAPLETOWN — Lane Camden scored three touchdowns, one on a 54-yard fumble return, and Chartiers-Houston defeated Mapletown 44-15 in a nonconference game.
Mapletown (2-1) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter but Chartiers-Houston (2-0) scored the game's next 44 points. Mapletown didn't score again until two seconds remained in the game.
Camden's three-run with 5:32 left in the first half tied the score at 7-7 and was the first of three touchdowns by the Bucs in a span of less than three minutes. A 50-yard run by Jordan Irson put C-H in the lead and Tery Fetsko's three-yard TD run gave the Bucs a 21-7 halftime advantage.
A five-yard Camden TD run and a safety in the third quarter stretched the C-H lead to 30-7. Jake Mele hauled in a 15-yard TD pass from Fetsko early in the fourth quarter and Camden had his scoop-and-score.
Landan Stevenson scored both TDs for the Maples with a six-yard run in the first quarter and a two-yarder in the fourth.
Stevenson led all rushers with 110 yards on 22 carries. Irson paced the Bucs with 77 yards on 12 attempts.
Fetsko completed nine of 11 passes for 114 yards.