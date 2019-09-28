HOUSTON — Six different Chartiers-Houston players ran for touchdowns as the Bucs cruised to a 42-8 victory over Mapletown in the Tri-County South Conference.
Chartiers-Houston (3-1, 4-2) forged leads of 21-0 after one quarter and 35-0 at halftime. The Bucs had 406 rushing yards.
Sam DeWalt got C-H going with a 69-yard TD run for the first score of the game. DeWalt had a game-high 117 yards on only three carries.
Colton Craig scored on a 60-yard run and Nathan Cavallo had a 31-yard scamper, each in the first quarter. Tyler Blumen went 17 yards in the second quarter and Shawn Wheeler's 13-yard jaunt was the Bucs' final score of the first half.
Tayvian Miller capped C-H's scoring with a 15-yard run.
Landan Stevenson led the Maples (0-4, 1-5) with 73 rushing yards on 12 carries, including a 15-yard touchdown as time expired.