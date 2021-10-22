WAYNESBURG — Chartiers-Houston dug itself out of a 24-6 hole in the second half to take a 27-24 victory over Waynesburg in a Century Conference game Friday.
Jordan Irson started the rally with a 20-yard scoring run to make it 24-12. Jake Mele then returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown that brought C-H to within 24-19.
Irson then caught a 19-yard TD pass from Terry Fetsko in the fourth quarter to win it. Fetsko completed eight of 10 passes for 83 yards.
Waynesburg's Breydon Woods rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries.
The Raiders had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half, giving them a 24-6 lead.