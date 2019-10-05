HOUSTON — Anthony Lento threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Blumen and Chartiers-Houston held off Monessen, 21-19, in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday night.
The pair connected on a 15-yarder in the second quarter and 41 yards in the third for the Bucs (4-1, 5-2). Jimmy Sadler scored on a 2-yard run to open the scoring.
Monessen (2-3, 2-5) got to within two points in the fourth quarter after returning a fumble 21 yards for a touchdown but coulld get no closer.
The win keeps Chartiers-Houston in contention for a Class A playoff berth.