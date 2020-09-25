WAYNESBURG — Each team scored a touchdown late in the third quarter but Charleroi converted its extra point and that proved to be the difference as the Cougars edged Waynesburg 7-6 in a Century Conference game.
After a scoreless first half, Waynesburg (0-3, 0-3) took a 6-0 lead with 3:46 remaining in the third quarter when Breydon Woods broke off an 87-yard touchdown jaunt. Woods finished with 111 rushing yards.
Waynesburg, however, missed the extra point and that proved pivotal to the outcome.
On the enuing possession, Charleroi (1-2, 1-2) drove for the game-winning touchdown. Nikko Pelligrini scored on a 10-yard run with 39 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Sam Icavangelo booted the extra point, which proved to be the difference.
Charleroi had an interception return for a touchdown negated by a penalty late in the fourth quarter. The Cougars had almost 100 yards in penalties. Charleroi also had two first-half drives end inside the Waynesburg 10-yard line.
Waynesburg lost a costly fumble on a Charleroi punt in the fourth quarter.