CHARLEROI — Charleroi picked up its first win of the season, defeating Jeannette 24-20 in a non-conference game.
Gianni Pellegrini rushed seven times for 119 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars (1-3), who pulled away in the second half after being locked in a 7-7 tie at halftime. Jackson Keranko was 5-for-8 passing for 104 yards and a TD for the Cougars.
