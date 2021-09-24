CHARLEROI — Nikko Pelligrini scored two second-half touchdowns to help Charleroi to a 28-6 victory over Waynesburg in a Century Conference game Friday night.
Pelligrini scored on runs of three and one yards for the Cougars (1-1, 1-3).
Josh Blatnik also scored on an eight-yard run.
Braydon Woods finally got Waynesburg on the board with a 13-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.
Pelligrini finished with 152 yards rushing on 19 carries and Woods had 119 on 26.
The only scoring of the first half came on the first play. The kickoff by by Waynesburg was fielded at the 20 by Kyle Piecknick, who burst down the left side for a touchdown.
The rest of the first half was a back-and-forth battle with no clear winner.
Waynesburg had 111 total yards and Charleroi 80. The Cougars had 70 yards on penalties.