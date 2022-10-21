CHARLEROI — Daelinn Drew and C.J. Fox both scored two touchdowns to lead Brentwood to a 34-14 Century Conference road victory over Charleroi on Friday.
Brentwood (1-4, 2-7) led 27-7 at halftime.
The Spartans' Cedric Davis completed 9-of-14 passes for 109 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown pass to Tavian Miller. Fox finished with 104 yards rushing on five carries.
Jackson Keranko completed 11-of-23 passes for 133 yards and a 4-yard touchdown pass to Cole Marucci for the Cougars (0-5, 1-7).
