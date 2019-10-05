ALVERTON — Brayden Mihalcin ran for two touchdowns, Alex Conrad threw for a score, ran for another and had a key interception, and Charleroi scored 28 unanswered points to defeat Southmoreland 28-7 in an Interstate Conference game.
The win was the fifth in a row for Charleroi (4-1, 5-1) after a season-opening loss to Washington.
The Cougars had to come from behind as Southmoreland (4-2, 5-2), which has lost two in a row, took a 7-0 lead when Morgan Basinger intercepted a Conrad pass an returned it 37 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. After that, it was all Charleroi.
Conrad threw a 24-yard TD pass to Legend Davis down the right sideline to make it 7-7 at halftime.
Mihalcin had a 10-yard run in the third quarter thta gave Charleroi the lead. After Conrad intercepted a pass in Southmoreland territory, he ended the ensuing drive with a one-yard QB sneak to make it 21-7.
Mihalcin capped the scoring with a one-yard plunge in the fourth quarter.
Despite the loss, Southmoreland clinched a WPIAL playoff berth for the first time in school history when McGuffey defeated Brownsville.