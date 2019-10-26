charleroi helmet

APOLLO — Riding three consecutive first-quarter touchdowns, including a 45-yard fumble return from Malik Nails, Charleroi held off Apollo-Ridge, 43-33, in a nonconferecne game Friday night.

The teams alternated the final seven touchdowns of the game, however, an Alex Conrad touchdown run in the middle of the fourth quarter put Charleroi (7-2) up two scores.

Conrad completed 10 of 11 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Brayden Mihalcin had 19 carries for 94 yards and two scores.

