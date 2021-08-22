By Joe Tuscano
Staff writer
Damani Stafford is on the move again.
The bowling-ball-sized running back played quarterback last year for California High School. But the 6-0, 230-pound senior is better suited for the backfield.
And that’s where he is headed.
When Hunter Assad, who was a quarterback at Brownsville, decided to transfer to California last year, Stafford knew he was just keeping the seat warm. Still, that meant a 6-0 record, a Class A Tri-County South Conference title and a first-round playoff loss to Shenango.
Not bad for someone trying to lead the team from a different position.
“He was our quarterback last year and he had a nice season for not being a quarterback the year before,” said California head coach Ed Woods. “We transformed him into a quarterback and I thought he did a really good job. He’ll be our running back this year.”
That’s because Assad is eligible after sitting out last season. The 6-0, 185-pounder has a strong arm and can run when the play breaks down.
“We got him at the beginning of the season,” said Woods. “He had to sit out last season. I think his strengths are he’s a leader, he has great football smarts, he knows the game. He throws the ball well and he runs the ball well. I’m going to use him where I need him.”
Stafford rushed 72 times for 497 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Jaedan Zuzak, who rushed for 1,571 yards on 108 carries, an average of 14.5 yards per carry, has graduated. He rushed for 250 yards on 25 carries and scored five touchdowns in a win over Carmichaels last season. One week later, Zuzak rushed for 439 yards on only 19 carries and scored seven touchdowns as California crushed Jefferson-Morgan, 65-22.
So it only makes sense to move Stafford back to the backfield and work for those same type of offensive outburst.
Still, in order for the running game to work, the offensive line has to be effective. Woods says it will be.
Three starters return to the line of scrimmage: center Gage Gosney (6-0, 250), guard Tanner Pierce (6-3, 290) and Donovan Davis (6-1, 270), who is being looked at as a guard or tackle.
“I’m not sure what I’m going to do with him,” said Woods. “We have three starters returning so we should be in good shape there.”
That means Woods must find two replacements. They could come in the form of sophomores Mark Gush, Donald Deems, Aiden Jobes or freshman Dillon Henry.
Another candidate is Cole Wolpink, a 6-2, 225-pound lineman who was a quarterback last year. Yes, a quarterback.
“His size played a part (in moving him to the line). We first moved him to tight end, but we felt he had a better chance to get on the field as a lineman. I really appreciate it because he was willing to make whatever sacrifice was needed to make this a better team.”
Woods will use Jake Layhue, a 6-0, 160-pound sophomore, to back up Assad.
Woods said the one area of the team overflowing with talent is wide receiver. Connor Vig, Mason Sholock, Caden Powell, Zach Geletei, Ethan Fike at tight end and his backup Aidan Lowden. That could make the Trojans utilize their passing game more often this season.
Addison Panepinto, at 5-8 and 280, makes a perfect fullback.
On the defensive side, Woods will run a four-man front with Pierce and Davis plugging the middle of the line.
Fike and Lowden will play inside linebacker. The two outside linebackers were to be decided during camp.
All of the secondary was to be decided in the same way.
Vig returns as kicker. He nailed 23 extra points last year.
Woods feels the conference will be very competitive.
“Mapletown has a nice team coming back,” Woods said. “From what I’m hearing, West Greene has a nice team coming back. Carmichaels will be Carmichaels. They’ll be tough, too. Jefferson has a nice quarterback coming back. West Greene has all their starters back so they might be the team to beat.”
And for California?
“I think the key for us is to stay healthy,” Woods said.