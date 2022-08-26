MONACA — Bret Fitzsimmons rushed for three touchdowns and defending Class 3A state champion Central valley spoiled Dan Knause’s debut as Trinity’s head coach as the Warriors rolled to a 43-20 victory over the Hillers.
Fitzsimmons scored on runs of 24, one and 50 yards as the Warriors extended their winning streak to 28 games.
With Trinity saddled with poor field position in the first half, Central Valley took advantage and scored touchdowns on three possession to build a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Serafino Desantis kicked a 34-yard field goal to give the Warriors a 24-0 edge.
Trinity scored with eight seconds remaining in the first half when freshman quarterback Jonah Williamson threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Dobich that pulled the Hillers to within 24-6 at the break.
Central Valley scored on the first offensive play of the second half. Following a long kickoff return, Antwon Johnson passed 14 yards to Jayvin Thompson to push the CV lead to 30-6.
Fitzsimmons added a 50-yard TD jaunt and Central valley recovered a Trinity fumble in the end zone for a TD that made it 43-6.
Trinity closed the scoring with two touchdowns in the game’s final six minutes. Williamson capped one drive with a two-yard plunge and scored again on a five-yard run with 2:48 remaining.
