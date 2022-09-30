Canon-McMillan football helmet

CANONSBURG – Since 1953, Canon-McMillan, when it dated back to Canonsburg, has not defeated Pittsburgh Central Catholic in football.

That drought will stretch at least one more season. In a tail of two halves, the Big Macs were held scoreless in the second half and fell 31-20 to the Vikings in a Class 6A Tri-Country Five matchup.

