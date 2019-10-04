ELLSWORTH — Trent Cavanaugh scored three touchdowns and had 229 total yards in Bentworth's 31-20 victory over Avella in a Class A. Tri-County South Conference game Friday night.
Cavanaugh rushed for 144 yard on 17 carries and caught 3 passes for 88 yards. Bentworth's defense produced seven turnovers, six fumbles and an interception. The Bearcats (2-3, 2-5) also recovered an onside kick.
Matt Kidwell, Noah Markle and Derek Tarolli scored for Avella (0-4, 1-6). Anthony Georgetti had 89 yards rushing on 17 carries.