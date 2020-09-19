CARMICHAELS — Trenton Carter threw three touchdown pass to Michael Stewart and Carmichaels scored the game's first 28 points Friday night en route to a 43-8 victory over Mapletown in the Tri-County South Conference.
Stewart scored on tosses of 18 and four yards in the first quarter and 61 yards in the third. Carter was six of nine passing for 138 yards — all to Stewart — and the three scores. He also ran two yards for a second-quarter TD that gave the Mikes (2-0, 2-0) a 21-0 lead.
Bailey Jones, who rushed for 119 yards on 16 carries, had scoring runs of 13 and four yards.
Landan Stevenson rushed for a game-high 173 yards on 29 carries and had a 15-yard TD burst in the second quarter for Mapletown (0-2, 0-2).