CARMICHAELS — Senior quarterback Trenton Carter passed for four touchdowns, ran for two more scores and intercepted a pass to set up a touchdown as Carmichaels used a big second half to defeat visiting Waynesburg 54-33 in a season-opening nonconference game Friday night.
Wide receiver Michael Stewart and running back Peyton Schooley also had big games for the Mikes, who overcame a nine-point first-half deficit.
Stewart caught three of Carter's scoring passes and Schooley ran for more than 100 yards, which included a pair of third-quarter touchdowns.
Carter threw TD passes of 16, 31 and nine yards to Stewart, and 25 yards to Tyler Richmond. Carter also ran for scores of three and two yards.
Waynesburg had a 27-26 halftime lead, but the second half was dominated by Carmichaels. Schooley gave the Mikes the lead for good with a six-yard TD run midway through the third quarter. Carter then intercepted a Waynesburg pass and returned it to the Waynesburg nine-yard line. On the next play, he connected on a screen pass with Stewart for a touchdown that put the Mikes up, 41-27.
Schooley added a 21-yard scoring jaunt to stretch the Mikes' lead to 47-27 late in the third quarter.
Waynesburg freshman quarterback Jacob Stephenson passed 18 yards to Tyler Zupper to give the Raiders a 27-20 lead with 5:40 left in the first half. Stephenson also had a five-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Daniel Huffman had a one-yard scoring plunge for Waynesburg in the opening quarter, and Breydon Woods ripped off an 89-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
The loss spoiled the debut of new Waynesburg head coach Aaron Giorgi.