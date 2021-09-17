MAPLETOWN — Senior quarterback Trenton Carter ran for four touchdowns and passed for another, powering Carmichaels to a 44-18 win over Mapletown in the Class A Tri-County South Conference opener Friday night.
Carter had TD runs of one and 46 yards in the first quarter, seven yards in the third and 28 yards in the fourth. He finished the night with 222 yards on 19 carries.
Carter also fired a 41-yard touchdown pass to Michael Stewart in the second quarter, and an ensuing conversion pass to Ty Richmond, to give the Mikes (1-0, 3-1) a 23-0 lead.
Carter completed nine of 15 passes for 141 yards.
Hunter Oliver returned a Mapletown fumble nine yards for a second-quarter touchdown.
Mapletown (0-1, 2-2) scored on three TD runs by Landan Stevenson, covering 23, five and seven yards. Stevenson rushed for 159 yards on 20 carries.