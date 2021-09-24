CARMICHAELS — Quarterback Trenton Carter threw for a pair of first-half touchdowns and rushed for another, as Carmichaels defeated Bentworth 42-7 Friday night.
Tyler Richmond handed the Mikes a lead they would not relinquish as he returned a first-quarter punt 62 yards for a touchdown.
Carter then added a 16-yard touchdown run before finding Richmond for an eight-yard scoring strike and Hunter Stewart for a 30-yard touchdown to cap a 28-point first quarter for the Mikes.
Carmichaels' scoring was closed out with a a pair of second-quarter touchdown runs. Cody McCoy scored on an eight-yard run, before Stewart found the end zone from 15 yards out.