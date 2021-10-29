JEFFERSON — Trenton Carter was involved in five touchdowns — four rushing and one passing — as Carmichaels crushed Jefferson-Morgan, 40-6, in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game at Parker Field Friday.
Carmichaels (6-1, 8-2) finished the regular season in second place, behind West Greene.
Jefferson-Morgan finished 1-6 in the conference and 1-9 overall.
Carter ran it in from 5, 22, 4 and 7 yards for touchdowns and hit Micheal Stewart with an 11-yard scoring pass, Stewart also scored on a 17-yard run.
Cole Jones completed 12 of 20 passes for 15 yards and three interceptions. Johnny Gilbert rushed for 82 yards on 16 carries and Kurt Fowler caught five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.