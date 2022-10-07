CARMICHAELS — In a game that had 11 lead changes, it was Carmichaels that made a late stop on Monessen to pull out a thrilling, come- from-behind 40-36 win Friday night.
“I don’t even know what to say, and this game had two really good offenses,” said Carmichaels coach Ron Gallagher after the Classs A Tri-County South contest. “I told our guys that when it comes down to heart, I will take this team any day.”
Monessen coach Wade Brown was disappointed after the game, and he spoke about the difference in the game.
“This is a wake-up call,” he said. “We were on a four-game winning streak and this brings us back down to earth.
“We will see how the kids respond.”
Alec Anderson completed 21 of 37 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the way for Carmichaels (3-1, 5-2).
“We threw the ball all around,” said Gallagher. “However, we couldn’t stop them running the ball.”
Brown spoke about Anderson’s arm and it being the difference in the game.
“We couldn’t cover the pass,” he said. “We have had a problem with it all season and have been trying to work on it all season, but it didn’t work out tonight.”
AJ Donaldson (seven catches for 99 yards and a touchdown), Tyler Richmond (six catches for 99 yards and two scores, plus another rushing) and Brandon Yekel (five catches for 69 yards) combined for 18 catches, 267 yards and four touchdowns for Carmichaels while Tyvaughn Kershaw rushed for 182 yards and two scores, including a 60-yard touchdown, on 19 carries to pace Monessen (4-3, 3-1).
Early on, neither defense could stop the other team’s offense.
The Mikes took the quick 6-0 lead as it went 68 yards on four plays. Anderson went in from a yard out for the score.
The Greyhounds countered with a 13-play, 48-yard drive. Daevon Burke scored from two yards out to tie the game with 9:06 left in the first, and Kershaw’s two-point conversion run gave Monessen an 8-6 lead.
Carmichaels answered when Anderson hit Tyler Richmond with a nine-yard pass, and the two-point pass from Anderson to Richmond gave the Mikes a 14-8 lead with 5:43 to play in the quarter, and the lead held into the second.
Burke’s second touchdown, a one-yard run with 8:26 to play in the first half tied the game and the junior followed with a two-point conversion run to give Monessen the lead back.
The Greyhounds held the advantage until late in the half when Anderson hit AJ Donaldson with a thrilling seven-yard touchdown pass on 4th-and-3.
Anderson threw the ball just before stepping out of bounds on the left sideline, and Donaldson tight-roped the back of the end zone to pull in the ball and give the Mikes a 20-16 lead going into halftime.
Anderson finished the first half 12 completions in 20 attempts for 156 yards and the two scores.
Kershaw gained 98 yards on the ground in the first half for Monessen on 11 carries.
Carmichaels finished the half with 197 total yards on 33 plays while Monessen had 188 yards on 30 plays.
Kershaw’s two touchdown runs in the third sandwiched a Richmond score for Carmichaels, and Monessen led 30-26 going into the fourth.
Anderson’s second touchdown on the ground with 8:59 left gave Carmichaels a 32-30 lead, but Burke took the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to give Monessen a 36-32 lead with 8:40 left.
Anderson hit Richmond with a six-yard score with 5:44 left and the duo connected on the two-point conversion to give the Mikes the 40-36 lead.
Monessen drove down the field, but Carmichaels was able to hold the Greyhounds and pull out the win.
Carmichaels finished with 361 yards on 63 plays while Monessen had 313 on 49 plays.
Both teams return to conference play Friday as Monessen hosts Jefferson-Morgan while Carmichaels is at California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.