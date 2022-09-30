FREDERICKTOWN — Bill White scored three times, once on offense, once on defense and once on special teams, to help lead Carmichaels to a 35-8 victory over Beth-Center in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday.
The Mikes raised their conference record to 2-1 and overall mark to 3-3. Beth-Center fell to 0-3 in the conference and 1-5 overall.
White ran for 59 yards on nine carries and scored on a one-yard run, a 38-yard interception return and a 70-yard punt return. Alec Anderson ran for 95 yards, passed for 55 yards and scored the game's first touchdown on a 10-yard run.
Beth-Center's Teagan Veach scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter. Jonah Sussman and Tyler Debnar combined for 115 rushing yards for B-C.
