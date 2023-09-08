Carmichaels football helmet

CARMICHAELS — Carmichaels received touchdown runs from four different players Friday night as the Mikes rolled to their first victory of the season, 27-7, over visiting Chartiers-Houston in non-conference action.

The Mikes (1-2) led 14-0 in the first quarter and were in control the rest of the way. A three-yard TD run by Ayden Adamson and a four-yard scoring jaunt by Ambrose Adamson gave the Mikes the early 14-0 lead.

